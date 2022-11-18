Panvel: PMC starts Zero Waste Initiative at Karnala Sports Academy | FPJ

As part of the preparation for the Cleanliness Survey 2022-23, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) stressed waste segregation at source. It started the zero-garbage initiative during the District Sports event held at Karnala Sports Academy.

On this occasion, students and players present were guided about the new initiative of wet and dry waste segregation, home composting, plastic waste and passbook service for school students.

The civic body is effectively implementing preparation for 'Swachh Survekshan 2022-23' under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Municipal Corporation has paid special attention to the cleanliness of Panvel city. In particular, the civic body is implementing various activities to make cleanliness a part of citizens' habits and increase public awareness. 'Zero Waste Initiative' is a part of it. To make Panvel city clean and beautiful not only in the state but also to include Panvel among the beautiful cities of the country, the civic body is making efforts at various levels. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar has appealed to the citizens to actively participate in this campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Health Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, Sanitation Inspector Jayesh Kamble, Sanitation Inspector Mithun Pawar and all the teachers and players of Karnala Sports Academy were present on this occasion.