Panvel: PMC launches 'Swachhata Har Kadam’ to track toilets in the city | Pixabay

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a mobile app ‘Swachhata Har Kadam’ on August 27 that will provide information about toilets in the city. It has been developed through a startup at Mahatma Education Society’s Pillai College of Engineering.

The Maharashtra State Innovation Society has provided funding for this under the Startup Week programme. The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android mobiles.

Through the ‘Swachhata Har Kadam’ mobile app, ‘real-time’ information will be available on the condition of cleanliness and infrastructure of 2500 seats in a total of 288 toilets in the municipal area.

In this, when the employees send the photos of the toilet to the Geo-tagging, the trained sanitation inspectors will see the name of the ward, actual location, time, steps in the toilet, tiles, dustbin, tap, bucket and the current status on the dashboard. Information about sanitation and infrastructure will be collected with the help of the Geographical Information System. The same information will be displayed on the map through the website. On this map, the municipal corporation will get information about the cleanliness status of the toilet. Like whether the toilets are usable or not. Availability of nearby usable toilets etc. This mobile app has a geo-fencing functionality that helps to facilitate the process of real-time monitoring of toilets. Based on the information obtained through this, information about the toilet will be available.

A senior civic official said that from the application dashboard, the municipal corporation will be able to analyze the data and prepare reports using geographic information systems. From this report, it will be possible to monitor the cleanliness of the toilets. The corporation will try to provide better services to the citizens through this app. This app will be opened for citizens in the next one and a half to two months.