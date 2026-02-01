Mumbai Fraud: JJ Marg Police Book Afia Realtors Partners For ₹1.10 Crore Redevelopment Cheating Case

JJ Marg police register cheating case against Afia Realtors partners over alleged ₹1.10 crore redevelopment fraud in Byculla | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Mumbai police have registered a case against partners of Afia Realtors for allegedly cheating a family by luring them with the promise of a shop or Rs 1.10 crore as part of a redevelopment project. The accused include Afia Realtors partners Munaf Wadgama, Sajida Wadgama, Aslam Ismail Merchant, Tausif and others.

Complainant and property background

According to the FIR, the complainant, Julie Antonetta Ignatius Coelho, 52, is a teacher residing with her family at Narialwadi, Mazgaon. Her brothers-in-law, Constancio Philip Coelho, 59, and Anthony Gil Coelho, 55, reside in Goa.

The family earlier occupied a shop measuring around 350 sq ft at United Mansion (Nurjahan Mansion) on Dimtimkar Road under the pagdi system. The shop was in the name of Julie’s in-laws, the late Manuel Santana Coelho alias Michael and Anthenia Manuel Coelho alias Benedicta.

The family lived in the shop and also ran a tailoring business from the premises. After Manuel Coelho passed away on May 17, 2006, all rights to the shop were transferred to Anthenia Coelho. Julie’s husband, Ignatius Coelho, died shortly thereafter on June 21, 2006.

Redevelopment agreement and assurances

In 2008, redevelopment talks began between residents of the building and the developer. An agreement was subsequently signed between the residents and Afia Realtors partners, under which a 22-storey building was proposed. As per the agreement dated June 2, 2010, the Wadgama family allegedly assured the Coelho family a 500 sq ft shop in the redeveloped building.

The building was demolished in 2009. Instead of providing transit accommodation, the developers allegedly agreed to pay Rs 20,000 per month as rent. However, the complainant has alleged that the developers failed to honour the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Shop not allotted after redevelopment

The new building at 42, Dimtimkar Road, Nagpada Estate, Byculla, was completed in 2019, and other residents and shop owners were allotted their premises. The Coelho family, however, did not receive their shop.

When the family approached Munaf Wadgama, they were allegedly offered multiple proposals in writing, including a 100 sq ft shop with a godown, a room with a godown, Rs 50 lakh with a godown, or a lump sum payment of Rs 1.10 crore.

Cheques allegedly dishonoured

Subsequently, Afia Realtors allegedly sent a surrender deed to Anthenia Coelho at her residence in Goa, stating that Rs 1.10 crore would be paid as compensation for a 305 sq ft shop. Along with the deed, the accused allegedly handed over 19 blank cheques amounting to Rs 90 lakh drawn on Konkan Mercantile Co-operative Bank, with assurances that the remaining Rs 20 lakh would be paid later.

However, when the cheques were deposited in 2021, they were dishonoured due to insufficient funds. Anthenia Coelho passed away on September 12, 2022.

Police action

Alleging cheating, the Coelho family approached the court, which directed the police to register an FIR. Following the court’s order, the JJ Marg police have registered a case based on Julie Antonetta Coelho’s complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have begun further investigation.

