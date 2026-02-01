Spiritual Leaders And Industrialists Join Collective Prayers For Peace At Chinmaya Mission Event |

Spiritual leaders and industrialists joined thousands of Chinmaya Mission followers at the 'Chant Mumbai – Shant Mumbai' gathering at MMRDA Grounds, BKC on Sunday morning. The gathering, which prayed for the city's peace and prosperity, was held as part of the 75th-year celebrations of the Chinmaya Movement.

Mass Hanuman Chalisa Havan

The highlight of the event was the 108 Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan, a sacred ritual organised with the noble vision of creating a calmer, more peaceful city through collective chanting and prayer. Around 8,000 to 9,000 devotees gathered around 108 kundas (fire altars) to perform 21 rounds of Hanuman Chalisa chanting. The ahutis (offerings to the fire) were made collectively.

Spiritual Heads Lead Rituals

The prayers and rituals were led by the organisation's head, Swami Tejomayananda, and Swami Swaroopanandaji, the global head of Chinmaya Mission. Among those who took part in the historic spiritual gathering were industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla, Arvind Mafatlal, and Ajay Piramal, as well as Pawan Tripathi, Siddhi Vinayak Temple's treasurer and BJP Mumbai secretary. Dignitaries from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were also present.

About Chinmaya Mission

Chinmaya Mission is a global spiritual movement rooted in the wisdom of Advaita Vedanta. Founded by the visionary saint Swami Chinmayananda, the Mission has approximately 300 centers worldwide. The organization is engaged in a range of spiritual, educational, and charitable activities, including the operation of schools and a university.

