Panvel: PMC launches software to track infectious diseases

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched software to track down the patients of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, yellow fever, and other diseases. Using this software, the PMC will receive real-time data from pathologists working in civic jurisdiction and take appropriate action against the affected areas.

The software will be provided free of charge to all the pathology departments, and they will be required to register before December 31, 2022.

A senior civic official from PMC, "Laboratories (pathology labs), laboratory collection centers, and hospital laboratories in the civic body's jurisdiction will now submit patient report information on this software." This will now enable the administration to get real-time information about the increase or decrease of diseases.

Mandatory for all

It is mandatory for all laboratories (pathology labs), laboratory collection centers, and hospital laboratories operating in the PMC area to register with the civic body.

Sachin Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of PMC, stated to the media that the civic body is now finding it difficult to obtain actual data from the many hospitals, laboratories, and collection centres in the civic area on patients suffering from dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis, yellow fever, filariasis, typhoid, fever, swine flu, diarrhea, jaundice, and the Zika virus. It is difficult to track such patients and prevent the spread of such diseases.

"Hence, the civic administration is also facing difficulties in taking precautions and measures on time," said the official. This software will help the civic body track the trend of such diseases and take the necessary steps.

If Pathology centres do not register for software will be declared unauthorised

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rehana Mujawar, warned that if pathology centres do not register with the corporation, they will be declared unauthorised and will be restricted from carrying out business in the civic area and the civic body will also take legal action against them.

"Until December 31, all private laboratories (Pathology Lab), laboratory collection centers, and hospital laboratories in the municipal area will be required to register free of charge with the Medical Health Department of PCMC," said Dr Rehana.

