Panvel: Opposition raises voices against property tax in PMC

Mumbai: Though the administration of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has provided a brief relief to property tax holders by offering rebate on penalty for a delayed payment, leader of opposition Pritam Mhatre at the corporation has demanded reduction of property tax during the standing committee budget meeting held on Monday. However, the chairman of the committee refused to entertain the demand.

Later Mhatre held a press conference and lodged his protest against both the ruling party and administration for wrongly taxing.

“The administration and the ruling party have the right to reduce or abolish the tax, but they have refused to do so. They need to tell citizens why they are not cancelling or reducing the increased property tax imposed in the name of development,” said Mhatre.

Corporator Ganesh Kadu also protested against the administration and said that the administration is shattering people's faith. "Even though the issue of drinking water and other amenities is still pending in 29 villages, the administration is not paying attention to it," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:12 AM IST