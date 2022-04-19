Panvel: General body of PMC approves opening of cemetery for Muslim community in Taloja

The General body of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the proposal to transfer a cemetery for Muslim community from CIDCO to the corporation. The cemetery was in Taloja phase one by CIDCO. However, it could not be opened for use as it was not transferred to the corporation.

Leader of opposition Pritam Mhatre raised the issue before the general body meeting held on April 19 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

“A well-equipped cemetery was constructed by CIDCO at plot number 8 and 9 in Taloja Phase 1 in sector 15. The cemetery was not opened for burial as it was not transferred to PMC by CIDCO. Therefore, the Muslim community in the area has to go to Panvel, Kharghar, and other places for burial,” said Mhatre. He added the demand was approved during the general body meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:28 PM IST