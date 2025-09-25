 Panvel News: Over 27,000 Citizens Join PMC’s Mega Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swachhotsav 2025' Campaign; VIDEO
In a remarkable show of civic responsibility, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) today organized a massive cleanliness drive under the “One Day, One Hour, Together” campaign, part of the Central Government’s “Swachhotsav – Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” initiative.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Thousands join PMC’s cleanliness drive at Khandeshwar Lake | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: In a remarkable show of civic responsibility, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) today organized a massive cleanliness drive under the “One Day, One Hour, Together” campaign, part of the Central Government’s “Swachhotsav – Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” initiative.

27,000 Citizens Participate Across Wards

The main event was held at Khandeshwar Lake. The campaign saw over 27,000 citizens actively participate across 22 locations in all four PMC wards. Volunteers collected approximately 64 tonnes of waste, taking part in cleaning drives and taking the cleanliness pledge.

Widespread Community Engagement

Ward-wise participation included colleges, schools, and community organizations across Panvel, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe, reflecting widespread citizen engagement.

article-image

PMC Praises Overwhelming Response

PMC officials praised the overwhelming response and urged citizens to continue supporting initiatives under Swachhotsav 2025, highlighting the importance of public participation in maintaining a clean and sustainable urban environment.

