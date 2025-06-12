Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Lokshahi Din On July 7; Citizens Invited To Submit Grievances

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

Panvel, June 12: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will observe its monthly Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day) on July 7 at the municipal headquarters. The event, held under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner, is organized on the first Monday of every month, or the next working day if the first Monday falls on a public holiday.

PMC has invited citizens to actively participate in the initiative by submitting their applications in the prescribed format in two copies, at least 15 days prior to the event. The civic body has also clarified that complaints or representations should strictly pertain to personal matters.

Lokshahi Din serves as a platform for citizens to directly present their grievances and suggestions before the municipal administration for timely resolution.