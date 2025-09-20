Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Driver ₹5,000 For Illegal Debris Dumping In Roadpali Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Panvel: In a strict enforcement measure under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) fined a driver Rs 5,000 for dumping debris in the Roadpali area.
Incident Details
The incident occurred in Sector 17, Roadpali, where sanitation inspectors Haresh Kamble, Dighnesh Bhoir, and Amit Jadhav caught the driver in the act.
"We cannot allow public spaces to be misused as dumping grounds," said Haresh Kamble. "Such actions not only harm the environment but also create a health hazard for local residents," he added.
PMC Commends Enforcement Team
PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale praised the enforcement team, stating, "Maintaining cleanliness in Panvel is a continuous effort, and strict action against violators is essential to achieve the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."
Citizen Advisory
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate appealed to residents, saying, "We urge all citizens to follow municipal rules and dispose of waste responsibly. Public dumping of debris will not be tolerated, and violators will face strict penalties."
Also Watch:
Commitment to Cleanliness
The action underscores PMC’s commitment to keeping Panvel clean and promoting awareness among citizens about proper waste disposal practices.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/