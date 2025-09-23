Panvel Municipal Corporation Files Cases Against 5 Taloja English Medium Schools For Operating Without Government Approval

Panvel Municipal Corporation initiates legal action against five unapproved English medium schools in Taloja | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has filed cases against the chairman, secretary, and principals of five English medium schools in Taloja for operating without government approval, under Section 18 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Schools Identified

The schools identified as operating illegally include Kalsekar English Medium School in Sector-9, Phase-1; Arkam English School in Phase-2 at Survey No. 117/1.2, Plot Nos. 46 and 61; Ocean Bright Convent School in Dev Ashish Building, Sector-9, Phase-2; Bajaj International School at Mangala Residency, Gala Nos. 1A, 2A, 3A, Sector-24, Phase-2; and The West Hill High International School, Plot Nos. 16A to 23A, Phase-2.

Repeated Notices Ignored

"The PMC’s Education Department had repeatedly sent notices and reminders to these schools requesting them to submit government approval documents. Despite these communications, the schools continued operations without any paperwork. The municipal corporation then published the list of these unlicensed schools in local newspapers, warning parents against enrolling their children. However, the schools remained operational," a police officer from Taloja police station said.

Investigation and Action

Following an investigation ordered by the PMC Commissioner, Superintendent Manoj Narsi Chavan confirmed that all five schools were functioning illegally. Consequently, cases have been filed at Taloja Police Station against the school authorities, including the institution heads, chairmen, secretaries, and principals.

Warning to Parents

Parents have been urged to ensure that their children are admitted only to government-approved schools to safeguard their future. The Right to Education Act, effective from April 1, 2010, prohibits schools from operating without government approval or a No-Objection Certificate. Operating without authorization not only endangers students’ futures but also misleads parents, prompting the PMC’s legal action against these schools.

