Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Private School Van Crashes Into Tree In Vashi Sector-9, 2 Students And Driver Injured; VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A private school van accident in Vashi’s Sector-9 left two students and the driver injured on Tuesday morning after the vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree.

Details of the Mishap

According to police, the van was carrying ten students from Father Agnel School when the mishap occurred around 7 a.m. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and collide with a tree.

Injuries and Hospitalisation

The injured students were immediately taken to MGM Hospital in Vashi, where they were treated and later discharged. The driver also sustained minor injuries.

Investigation Underway

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar confirmed that a case has been registered against the van driver in connection with the accident. He added that the driver claimed the steering of the van had locked, leading to the crash. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will now conduct a technical inspection of the vehicle to verify the claim, said the officer.

Police have initiated further investigation into the incident.

