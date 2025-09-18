 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Crashing Into Cars While Driving On Wrong Side Of Palm Beach Road
Thursday, September 18, 2025
article-image
Autorickshaw driver dies after collision on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver died after crashing into two cars while allegedly driving on the wrong side of Palm Beach Road near Seawoods Sector-50 signal on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased identified as Vilas Undarya Rathod

The deceased was identified as Vilas Undarya Rathod, a resident of Belapur village. According to police, Rathod was speeding towards Vashi around 1:30 p.m. when his autorickshaw first rammed into a WagonR and then a Glanza car from behind.

Thrown out of vehicle, declared dead at hospital

“The impact threw him out of the vehicle, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the municipal hospital in Nerul, where doctors declared him dead before admission,” said a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

article-image

Police blame rash driving on wrong side

Police investigations revealed that Rathod was responsible for the accident as he was driving rashly on the wrong side. The NRI police have booked the deceased driver under relevant sections.

