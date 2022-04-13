Panvel Mayor Dr Kavita Chautmol inaugurates bridge over nullah in New Panvel

Students of DAV School New Panvel are happy as a small bridge connecting the road leading to their schools has been inaugurated earlier this week. The bridge was constructed with the effort of the former standing committee chairman of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The bridge was inaugurated by Mayor Dr Kavita Chautmol and Leader of House Paresh Thakur. On the occasion, Thakur reiterated that he would continue the development work.

According to residents, earlier students were using a long route to reach the school. However, after the construction of a small bridge over the nullah, they can easily reach the school. DAV School principal Chaitanya Reddy was also present during the inaugural function.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:13 PM IST