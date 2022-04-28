Panvel: Dilasa Foundation distributes bicycles to needy in Shantivan

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector of Panvel Taluka police station applauded Dilasa Foundation for distributing bicycles to students of Shantivan Ashram in Panvel. He said that even a small social work is transformed into big work, so everyone should cherish the legacy of social service.

Dilasa Foundation Panvel distributed free bicycles to the poor and needy students of Shantivan. Shantivan's working president Advocate Pramod Thakur, Aniruddha Adam, and Shantivan Ashram School Headmaster among others were present. Students were very happy after getting the bicycles.

The Dilasa Foundation had appealed to citizens to get bicycles for needy students. The foundation got a good response and received five bicycles. These five bicycles were distributed at Shantivan Ashram. Sr PI Daundkar and Advocate Thakur appreciated the initiative of Dilasa Foundation and mentioned that the office bearers of the foundation have taken a good initiative. Advocate Thakur said that bicycles are the need of the hour. “At this time, I should also participate in this initiative, I will definitely do whatever help is needed,” said Ravindra Daundkar.

The event was graced by Rakshatai Mehta, Chairperson, Leprosy Prevention Committee, Shantivan. The beneficiaries of bicycles were Vijay Ram Safale, Anuja Nivruti Patil, Janhvi Sandeep Patil, and Riya Rajaram Gharat.

The foundation will continue to distribute bicycles among the needy in days to come. The foundation has appealed to citizens to participate in this initiative and help the needy. Interested persons can contact Manohar Sachdev (7276666666), Mayur Tambade (9323935050), Krishna Desai (9372635443), Balaram Rodpalkar (9920594133), and Nagesh Hirve (7977472851).

