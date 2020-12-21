Panvel: CKT student Diksha Sonar's short film 'CFC - A Curse' to be screened at IISF 2020

CFC-A Curse, a short film on the depleting ozone layer, directed and acted by Diksha Sonar, a 12th science student of CTK School and Jr School New Panvel nominated for award jury and public screening at the India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF), starting on Tuesday virtually.

The four-minute short film highlights the man-made chlorofluorocarbons or CFC, which deplete the ozone layer that could lead to possible exposure of ultraviolet rays from the sun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the sixth edition of the IISF 2020, a four-day science carnival, on Tuesday. Owing to COVID 19 pandemic, this year, the event will be held virtually from December 22 to 25.

Sonar, a science student of CKT School and Junior College, New Panvel says that she is actively working on environmental issues, and the film is the result of her hard work.

“As a science student, I understand how the chlorofluorocarbons are affecting the Ozone layer and its future consequences on human lives?" said Sonar.

“The short film is an awareness initiative on how we can limit the emission of chlorofluorocarbons by taking some simple measures to protect the Ozone layer,” she continued.

She added that excess use of air-conditioning, refrigerators, and vehicles are adding chlorofluorocarbons to the environment.

“The Chlorofluorocarbons destroy ozone in the upper atmosphere (stratosphere). The stratospheric ozone layer makes life possible by shielding the earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) rays generated from the sun. The decreased concentration of stratospheric ozone allows increased amounts of UV-B to reach the earth's surface,” said Diksha, adding that the increasing amount of UV-B can lead to skin cancer, cataract, damaging immune system, damage to terrestrial and aquatic life including rising the sea level, high heat stress in summer, frequent heavy rainfall and flooding.

Diksha says that through her four-minute short film, she tried to convey a message that small steps like keeping air-conditioning at room temperature and using public transport instead of private vehicles can control the emission of Chlorofluorocarbons.

The film was nominated under the student category of Indian Nationals, and the theme is Science and Awareness on COVID-19 and other health emergencies. There are a total of 14 entries from across India. Dikha said that she received immense support from her school principal and other teachers.

In the short film CFC-A Curse, Diksha, her sister Dimple Sonar and Soham Wankhede, a child artist played the lead role while Om Surve, a school friend wrote the dialogue. Ajay Khemkar filmed and edited the short movie.