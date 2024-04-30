BJP's Mihir Kotecha From Mumbai North Constituency Alleges Shiv Sena's (UBT) Goons Stone-Pelted His Rally In Govandi; FIR Registered

BJP candidate from the North East constituency, Mihir Kotecha, alleged that goons of UBT candidate Sanjay Dina Patil tried to harm him and his supporters in Mankhurd. A police FIR has been registered against unknown persons in this regard. Kotecha openly challenged Patil, stating that he would campaign on May 1 in Mankhurd.

Kotecha alleged that Patil's goons resorted to such tactics because they are facing a humiliating defeat in the election.

FIR Registered In Deonar Police Station

According to information shared by Kotecha, the FIR has been registered under sections 336 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the FIR filed by Deonar Police Station, Smt. Niharika Khondale, BJP in-charge for the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Constituency, lodged a complaint against an unknown person.

"Kotecha's campaign rally reached in front of a public toilet near Gautam Budh Vihar, New Gautam Nagar in Govandi at around 8:10 PM. An unknown person intentionally threw a piece of brick towards the campaign chariot. It hit me on the neck below the right ear, and subsequently, the same piece of brick hit Mr. Kalappa Gunale on the right cheek. This was clearly done intentionally to threaten the lives of activists," Khondale stated in the complaint.

काल माझ्या मानखुर्द येथील प्रचाररॅली दरम्यान संजय पाटलाच्या भुरट्या टोपीवाल्या गुंडांनी माझ्यावर दगड भिरकवला पण दुर्दैवाने आमच्या भगिनी निहारिका खोंदले यांच्या मानेला तो लागला व दुखापत झाली. शेवटचं सांगतो यापुढे हा गुंडाराज खपवून घेतला जाणार नाही.

जय श्रीराम.

जय शिवराय.… pic.twitter.com/GCt78sjiZR — Mihir Kotecha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mihirkotecha) April 30, 2024

BJP's Kotecha Denounces Repeated Attacks

Kotecha, MLA from Mulund, said this was the third such attack on his campaign in the area, clearly showing that his opponents are losing the election and resorting to such tactics.

मी संजय पाटलांच्या टोपीवाल्या गुंडांना ओपन चॅलेंज करतो की उद्या १ मे महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या दिवशी मी परत एकदा खुलेआम मानखुर्दमधे येणार आहे.

हिंमत असेल तर यावेळेस मात्र निशाणा चुकवू नका. समोरून वार करा, पाठीमागून नाही.



जय शिवराय, जय मल्हार, जय भीम, जय महाराष्ट्र !… pic.twitter.com/31daw6cwDs — Mihir Kotecha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mihirkotecha) April 30, 2024

"Once again, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Patil's goons have pelted stones at my campaign chariot with the intention of harming me. Unfortunately, my fellow BJP activist Niharika Khondale has been hit by the stone on her neck. We have lodged a complaint with the police. Sanjay Patil has made Mankhurd a crime hotbed of Mumbai. It is as if Sanjay Patil is creating a mini Pakistan in Mumbai. But we will never let that happen," said Kotecha.

Kotecha further dared Patil to attack him on Wednesday during campaigning in Mankhurd. "I give an open challenge to Sanjay Patil's goons that I will once again openly come to Mankhurd tomorrow on May 1, which is Maharashtra Day. If you have guts, then let's have a face-to-face confrontation rather than backstabbing," he added.