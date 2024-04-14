Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha's Campaign Chariot Vandalised On Ambedkar Jayanti (VIDEO)

BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha's Campaign Chariot Vandalised | Twitter

Mumbai: Election campaign are increased after candidates name declared by Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi. In Mumbai Piyush Goyal and Mihir Kotecha of BJP have already started their campaign in Mumbai. Kotecha who is meeting senior citizens clubs, morning walkers and various parts of the communities in his constituency.

But on Sunday unfortunately, unknown person teared posters pasted on campaign chariot of Kotecha. According to Kotecha unknown persons wanted to destroy his chariot.

Kotecha has tweeted "My campaign chariot was destroyed by social activists. Today is the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the creator of the constitution. On such a day, instead of fighting the battle in the democratic way given by him, the opposition is doing a cowardly act of inflaming the heads of the youth and giving them a casteist color. I condemn this and request our BJP and Mahayuti workers to exercise restraint"

Mihir Kotecha, greeted the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna. On the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, offered floral tributes to his statue.

On this occasion, the attendees left the area in a frenzy shouting Jai Bhim slogan. Kotecha also saluted the statues of Tathagata Gautam Buddha and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this occasion.