 Panvel civic agency gets good response on property tax collection after Bombay HC order
The civic agency said that the court's decision has encouraged the citizens to come forth for the development of the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

After Bombay High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by Kharghar Co-operative Housing Society Federation against retrospective property tax collection by Panvel Municipal Corporation, the civic agency received Rs 3 crores tax in one day.

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to al the property owners in PMC area to cooperate and pay the property tax--either online or offline.

The PMC has made available an online facility for paying taxes for the financial year 2023-2024.

Bombay HC dismissed petition

The court had dismissed the petition on grounds that it cannot stand law or on facts. They noted that the writ petition was not entertainable or maintainable.

PMC faces resistance

 The civic body approached an aggressive approach after facing resistance from several persons in property tax collection. By the commercial and industrial units alone they had collected around Rs 220 crores.

According to senior civic officials, they adopted an aggressive approach so that they could continue the civic services without interruption.

