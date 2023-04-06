Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6 Cr | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Tehsil will conduct an auction of Enkay Garden Homes at Morbe village in Panvel Taluka on April 20, as the proprietor of the property, Niliparmbil Karrapar Bhupesh Babu defaulted the payment land revenue of Rs 6.77 crore to the revenue department.

The property is located at survey numbers: 93/9, 93/11, 93/3, 93/5, and 93/6 in Morbe village in Panvel Taluka.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to auction 67 properties of tax defaulters

Auction on April 20

Earlier, a notice was issued to pay Rs 6,77,35,381 property tax by a particular date or the tehsil office will proceed with the auction of the property.

The auction will be conducted on April 20, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. by Tehsildar Panvel at Gram Panchayat Office Morbe in Raigad district. The auction will be conducted only for those properties which are owned by the debtor's right, title and interest. The property was already seized by the tehsil office.

The property site which will be put for auction can be visited in the presence of officials of Morbe Panchayat from April 05 to April 19 excluding government holidays) from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM. The minimum bidding price has been decided by the administration is Rs 1,48,800 per guntha.