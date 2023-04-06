 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6 Cr

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6 Cr

The auction will be conducted only for those properties which are owned by the debtor's right, title and interest.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6 Cr | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Tehsil will conduct an auction of Enkay Garden Homes at Morbe village in Panvel Taluka on April 20, as the proprietor of the property, Niliparmbil Karrapar Bhupesh Babu defaulted the payment land revenue of Rs 6.77 crore to the revenue department.

The property is located at survey numbers: 93/9, 93/11, 93/3, 93/5, and 93/6 in Morbe village in Panvel Taluka. 

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to auction 67 properties of tax defaulters
article-image

Auction on April 20

Earlier, a notice was issued to pay Rs 6,77,35,381 property tax by a particular date or the tehsil office will proceed with the auction of the property. 

The auction will be conducted on April 20, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. by Tehsildar Panvel at Gram Panchayat Office Morbe in Raigad district. The auction will be conducted only for those properties which are owned by the debtor's right, title and interest. The property was already seized by the tehsil office. 

The property site which will be put for auction can be visited in the presence of officials of Morbe Panchayat from April 05 to April 19 excluding government holidays) from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM. The minimum bidding price has been decided by the administration is Rs 1,48,800 per guntha. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Thieves at large, their properties to be auctioned
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHADA to build 12,724 affordable homes in Maharashtra for ₹5,800 crore

MHADA to build 12,724 affordable homes in Maharashtra for ₹5,800 crore

Mumbai: 8-year-old girl crushed to death after being run over by truck in Dahisar; incident recorded...

Mumbai: 8-year-old girl crushed to death after being run over by truck in Dahisar; incident recorded...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Tehsil to auction property of city-based builder after tax default of over ₹6...

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police bust inter-state gang of house breaking, stolen items worth ₹30...

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police bust inter-state gang of house breaking, stolen items worth ₹30...

Maharashtra witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases with 803 new patients & 3 deaths

Maharashtra witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases with 803 new patients & 3 deaths