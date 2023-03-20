 Madhya Pradesh: Thieves at large, their properties to be auctioned
Additional director general of police of Shahdol zone announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for giving any information about the accused.

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Properties of two absconding thieves will be auctioned, official sources said on Monday. Two accused Sanjay Kanjar and Sahil Kanjar, are residents of Mudaria village under the Bauhari police station, Shahdol district. The revenue department made an announcement at different places. According to reports, the accused broke open the dickey of a scooter and made off with Rs 5 lakh. Additional director general of police of Shahdol zone announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for giving any information about the accused. The court asked the police to gather information about the properties of the accused and auction them. If the criminals do not surrender before the police, their properties will be auctioned, official sources said.

