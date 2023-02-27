Madhya Pradesh: ASHA, USHA workers submit memorandum to Tehsildar demanding increment in salaries in Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The ASHA and USHA workers of Umaria approached the Tehsildar, Chandrashekhar Mishra, demanding increment in their salaries on Monday. They also submitted a memorandum to Mishra, which had been addressed to the State Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the memorandum, the ASHA and USHA workers stated that they had been appointed in 2006. Since then, they have been receiving a meagre salary of Rs 2 thousand. They further mentioned in the memorandum that they are posted in rural and urban areas and leave no stone unturned in making all the state level and national level programmes a success.

They went on to state that they have played a pivotal role in curtailing the death rate of new-born babies and of those women who die immediately after giving birth to a child. Listing other achievements, they said that they have ensured 100 percent vaccination during the Covid-19 era, serving women and working round the clock.

The workers have demanded to dispense at least Rs 18 thousand as the minimum salary per month. In other demands, they have stated that their working hours must be limited. They have threatened to go on strike from March 15 onwards, if their demands are not met.