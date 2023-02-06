Madhya Pradesh: Congress stages sit-in, criticises Centre in Umaria

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has staged a sit-in at Gandhi Chowk against the Central Government which forced the Life Insurance Corporation and the State Bank of India to make investments in Adani Groups.

The share prices of Adani Group fell after a report was published in paper by Hindenburg.

Congress leader Ajay Singh who led the protest criticised the Central Government that has put at risk the future of 29 crore policy holders of LIC and 45 crore accounts holders of SBI.

Singh wanted to know the reasons for the Centre to give so much favour to the Adani Group.

He further said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had already raised the issue during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress has launched protests to save the future of LIC policy holders and accounts holders of SBI, Singh said. Many Congress workers and leaders, including Tribhuvan Pratap Singh, Sanjeev Khandelwal, Mayank Pratap Singh, Gauri Shanker Prajapati and others took part in the sit-in.

