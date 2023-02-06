Bhopal: Post-mortem of tigress performed in Umaria

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The post-mortem of tigress found dead in the jungles of Umaria forest area was conducted on Sunday. The short post-mortem report suggests that tigress died of electrocution. So far, one accused has been held while two are on the run. Ranger of Umaria forest division Arjun Singh told Free Press that veterinarian at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve performed autopsy of tigress in presence of senior forest officials. Later, the carcass of tigress was burnt as per the protocol. Tribal Hari Singh has been held for placing electric wires near his field. Two men who helped Hari Singh in placing electric wires are on the run. According to forest department officials, accused laid electric wires to prevent boars and other wild animals from entering his farm and damaging crops. The tigress came in touch with live electric wires and died. The age of tigress was between eight to ten years. However, it could not be known whether tigress had cubs. Further investigation is on.