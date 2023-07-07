Pankaja Munde Takes 2-Month Break From Politics, Refutes Claims Of Leaving BJP: 'Backstabbing Is Not My Brand Of Politics'

BJP Leader Pankaja Munde | Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Friday cleared air surrounding rumours of her quitting the saffron party and likely joining Congress. Munde, in a press conference held at Satara, said that backstabbing is not her brand of politics and that she is not quitting BJP.

She said that considering it baseless rumours, she did not entertain reports about her joining Congress and also announced that she will be going on a break for two months.

Pankaja Munde refutes claims of joining Congress

The BJP National Secretary and former minister said, "There have been rumours after my defeat in the 2019 polls that I have been sidelined by the party (BJP). However, I don't need to prove myself. Reports surfaced of many other parties offering me positions, I did not take them seriously either. A plan was being set in motion to end my political career."

While refuting claims of her quitting BJP, she added, "Backstabbing is not in my blood. Party respects me, their decision will be the final one for me."

She also said that if she were to make such decisions, she will not do so sneakily.

Addressing rumours of meeting Gandhi family

While speaking on reports claiming she met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, she said that she has never met the two and said that she does not know the Gandhi family personally.

"Some media publications aired false information about me meeting Gandhis. I consider this slandering [of my image] and I will take action against such publications," Munde said.

Will be taking break: BJP leader

The BJP leader further mentioned, "I will be taking a break for the next one to two months. I will be focusing on myself and introspecting [on my life]."

Rumours of Pankaja quitting BJP

Political corridors were abuzz with rumours that Munde is likely to join Congress and the state chief Nana Patole had also made an open offer to her. He said they would be glad if she joined the grand-old party.