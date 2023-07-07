Maharashtra Politics: Pankaja Munde To Join Congress? All Eyes On BJP Leader's Presser Shortly

Pankaja Munde |

BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday (July 7) tweeted and informed that she would be addressing a press conference at 12.30 pm at her Worli residence. The tweet by Pankaja Munde comes at a time when reports are rife about her discontent with the party leadership. Congress leader Nana Patole's recent comment that Pankaja Munde would be welcomed in the Congress if she wishes to join the party has also added to speculations around Pankaja Munde possibly quitting the BJP.

Before Pankaja Munde tweeted about her press conference, a video showed Pankaja Munde congratulating and greeting NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. The latter tweeted a video and thanked Pankaja Munde for her support.

Former Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Pankaja Munde is reportedly unhappy with the BJP. The leader had also said in June that she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her.

Munde, daughter of late senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, has maintained a low profile since her defeat in the 2019 assembly elections. She was a cabinet minister when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was the Maharashtra chief minister between 2014 and 2019. Recently, Pankaja Munde had also commented on "love jihad" and had played down the issue when political rhetoric arond the issue was at its loudest in Maharashtra.

Speaking at an event, she had said that BJP is a big party and doesn’t belong to her. “I belong to the BJP. If I have a problem with my father, I will go to my brother’s house,” she said, referring to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) led by Mahadeo Jankar, reported news agency PTI.