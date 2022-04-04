Pandita Ramabai Death Anniversary: Know all about the Indian social reformer here

‘Pandita Ramabai’ was a social worker, scholar and champion of women’s rights, freedom and education. She was bestowed with the title Pandita for her excellent command of Sanskrit at a very young age.

She was born on 23rd April, 1858 to Anant Shastri Dongare and Lakshmibai. She died on April 5, 1922.

After her parents died in the jungles of Karnataka, young Ramabai and her brother had to face hardship due to poverty. They had to come to a place of human habitation. They later went to Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1878. She then decided to dedicate her life to the cause of distressed women.

In 1897 Ramabai went to the USA to revive her organisation Ramabai Association. After coming back she built a new building in ‘Mukti’ complex called ‘Kripa Sadan’ for the destitute.

She married Bipin Behari Medhvi, a Bengali lawyer. Her intercaste marriage had antagonized all her relatives. They shut the doors help to her. After the death of her husband, she moved to Pune to promote woman’s education.

She later founded ‘Arya Mahila Samaj’ to serve the cause of women. Se was behind the movement for medical education for women.

In 1883, Ramabai went to England as a professor to teach Sanskrit. She accepted the Christian faith. On return to India in 1889, Ramabai established ‘Sharada Sadan’.

