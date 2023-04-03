Remembering 'Agyeya' on the poet & literary critic's death anniversary | Sourced image via Google

Indian poet Sachchidananda Hirananda Vatsyayan, popularly known to the world by his pen name 'Agyeya', is one of the literary critics who pioneered modern trends in Hindi poetry, as well as in fiction, criticism and journalism. He was born on March 7, 1911 in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and lived spreading knowledge until death approached him on April 4, 1987.

Agyeya was born in a Punjabi Brahmin family that had a peripatetic lifestyle. His father was Hiranand Sastri was an archaeologist positioned for excavation, and the poet's mother was Vyantidevi who was not much educated. Reportedly, he was the fourth child of the couple who had 10 children.

Languages were Agyeya's key to success as it is noted that he came into contact with different Indian languages and cultures due to his association with his father, who was a scholar in Sanskrit, encouraged him to study Hindi and taught him some basic English. He also learned Persian by Pandit and Maulavi in Jammu.

Taking a look at his educational merits, SHV received a Bachelor of Science in 1929 and enrolled to further studies for an M.A. in English, but dropped out with the view to support the fight for Indian independence. During the step, he witnessed jail sentences. And like many other renowned freedom fighters who wrote books and spread the message about freedom through their words, Agyeya too did. He spent the next four years in jail in Lahore, Delhi and Amritsar. During these prison days, he started writing short stories, poems and the first draft of his novel Shekhar: Ek Jivan.

During the period of WWII, he joined the army and took to work on several translations and a collection of his own poems, Prison Days and Other Poems. Later, he also worked with publications and media outlets, including his tenture as the editor-in-chief of Hindi daily Navbharat Times (1977–80) of the Times of India Group.

His married life saw many ups and downs. He was married as well as separated twice. He was in New Delhi when he breathed last on April 4, 1987; and his body was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. He left behind a legacy and is still remembered due to his works.