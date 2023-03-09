e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRemembering Kusumagraj on his death anniversary: The pioneer of Marathi literature

Remembering Kusumagraj on his death anniversary: The pioneer of Marathi literature

V.V. Shirwadkar, popularly known by his pen name Kusumagraj, was born on February 27, 1912, and he left behind a legacy in Marathi literature after he passed away on March 10, 1999.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Kusumagraj |

Kusumagraj, born as Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar into a Deshastha Brahmin family on 27 February 1912 in Nashik, was a prominent Marathi poet, playwright, and novelist. He is considered one of the most influential and celebrated literary figures in Marathi literature. Kusumagraj's literary work spans several decades, and his contributions have been highly influential in shaping the literary landscape of Maharashtra.

He began his career as a teacher before venturing into literature. His poetry is known for its unique blend of traditional Marathi meters with modern themes and sensibilities. Kusumagraj's poems are known for their lyrical quality, philosophical depth, and social commentary. His most famous collection of poems, "Vishakha," is considered a landmark in Marathi poetry and is still studied in schools and universities.

Read Also
Who is 'Kusumagraj'? Here's why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Diwas
article-image

Apart from poetry, Kusumagraj was also a prolific playwright and wrote several plays that have become classics in Marathi theater. His play, "Natsamrat," is considered one of the greatest plays in Marathi literature and has been adapted into several languages, including Hindi and Gujarati.

He was also a novelist and wrote several acclaimed novels, including "Yayati," which explores the themes of human desire, ambition, and the pursuit of power. The novel is regarded as one of the greatest works of Marathi literature and has been translated into several languages.

In addition to his literary achievements, Kusumagraj was also a social activist and played an active role in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, which aimed to create a separate state for Marathi-speaking people. His contribution to Marathi literature and society has been widely recognized, and he was awarded several honors, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibhushan.

Kusumagraj was a literary genius whose works continue to inspire and influence generations of readers and writers. His poetry, plays, and novels are a testament to his creative genius and his deep understanding of human nature and society. His legacy will continue to be celebrated and cherished by Marathi-speaking people around the world.

Read Also
Marathi Diwas 2023: Shifting to Mumbai? 8 phrases that you must know to be a proud Mumbaikar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Remembering Kusumagraj on his death anniversary: The pioneer of Marathi literature

Remembering Kusumagraj on his death anniversary: The pioneer of Marathi literature

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik dies by heart attack at 66: Know its symptoms and how to prevent it

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik dies by heart attack at 66: Know its symptoms and how to prevent it

Are you Summer ready! 5 Makeup tips to master the natural look in the heat

Are you Summer ready! 5 Makeup tips to master the natural look in the heat

World Kidney Day 2023: 8 Foods to eat for healthy kidneys

World Kidney Day 2023: 8 Foods to eat for healthy kidneys

World Kidney Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from some degree of kidney...

World Kidney Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from some degree of kidney...