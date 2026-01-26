 Republic Day 2026: Witness Iconic Parades & Celebrations In Mumbai At These 5 Places
While Delhi hosts the nation’s biggest Republic Day parade, Mumbai too comes alive with patriotic fervour on January 26. From historic parades and vintage showcases to dazzling light displays, the city offers several iconic spots where citizens can soak in the Republic Day spirit.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Shivaji Park Parade:

One of Mumbai’s most significant Republic Day events, the Shivaji Park parade features marching contingents, cultural performances and a strong display of discipline and unity. Locals gather in large numbers to witness this traditional celebration.

BMC Headquarters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation marks Republic Day with an official flag unfurling ceremony. This year’s highlight includes the display of an 80-year-old ladder-mounted fire brigade vehicle.

VCCCIs Vintage Cars Rally

Adding a nostalgic touch to Republic Day, the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India’s rally showcases beautifully preserved heritage cars and bikes. The rally celebrates India’s motoring history while drawing huge crowds of automobile enthusiasts.

Gateway of India & CSMT Railway Station

Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, are illuminated in tricolour hues. Special Republic Day décor and lighting installations make these spots perfect for evening visits and photographs.

article-image

Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hill – Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The Governor of Maharashtra hosts a dignified Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at Raj Bhavan. The historic venue and serene surroundings make it one of the most symbolic places to mark the occasion.

From heritage parades and vintage car rallies to grand light shows and official ceremonies, Mumbai celebrates Republic Day with pride, history and visual grandeur.

