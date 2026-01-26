Republic Day 2026: Embracing Ayurveda For A Stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat

File Pic

Any celebrations related to our country are a matter of pride and joy. January 26 is an occasion of joy since it is the day we adopted our constitution to make India a republic. While celebrating, we also need to consider the recent focus on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

This aspect, related to being self-reliant includes choosing the Indian traditional method of treatment called Ayurveda. Let's discuss how Ayurveda is the solution to health troubles, including a few Ayurvedic rituals and tips for maintaining good health, as well as the benefits of using Patanjali products for the same purpose.

Pic: Freepik

How Ayurveda Solves Health Troubles

In simple terms, Ayurveda is an Indian traditional medicine system that works to heal and take care of the body holistically. It means it heals and provides goodness to the mind, body, and soul. It involves the use of options, like herbs, plants, diet, Yoga, Panchakarma, meditation, acupressure, etc.

Ayurveda focuses on the Doshas’ balance, Prana or energy, and Agni or digestion, removing toxins, boosting resistance to diseases, and complete good health. It treats a range of illnesses and troubles, like fever, mental health troubles, digestive troubles, heart issues, diabetes, and blood pressure etc.

Ayurveda works on a tailored treatment and talks about Ayurvedic medicines created from herbs and plants, dietary changes, Panchakarma, and therapies for the body and mind. It goes to the root cause for treatment. Discover simple Ayurvedic tips and rituals for health along with Patanjali products.

Read Also How Divya Psorogrit Aids In Managing Effects Of Psoriasis As Per Ayurveda

3 Ayurvedic Rituals and Tips for Good Health

1. Lifestyle: Maintain a healthy sleep pattern for your body’s natural rhythm. Habits like tongue scraping, a good bath with warm water and Ayurvedic soap for cleanliness and removing tiredness, and oil massage for skin nourishment and a calm mind work for good health. Oil pulling for detoxification and good oral health. Choose exercises like Yoga to stay fit. Meditation works well for calming your mind.

2. Food: What you eat works strongly for your health. Eat seasonal and fresh food including a variety of vegetables, legumes, grains, fruits, nuts, dairy products, and others. Opt for warm food prepared with no or light use of oil. Regular drinking of warm water and herbal drinks keeps you hydrated and healthy internally. Avoid processed, oily, and spicy food.

3. Herbs and Plants: Herbs and plants in Ayurveda work for good health. Ashwagandha helps lower stress and anxiety, boost energy, and help with cognitive working. Tulsi works to boost immunity and deal with respiratory troubles. Amla, with its Vitamin C and antioxidants, helps with digestive health, boost skin and hair health, and deals with blood sugar levels. Shatavari is a boon for women’s health as it helps deal with reproductive health and hormonal balance. Other herbs with vast health benefits include Triphala, Neem, and Brahmi.

Patanjali offers a range of Ayurvedic products to health. For oil pulling, use Patanjali Virgin Coconut Oil (250 Ml and 500 Ml). It has all the healthy fats, antioxidants, and minerals useful. Patanjali Munakka Raisin (250 Gms) has cooling nature, keeping you healthy, helping with dental health and good digestion, and lower weight. Patanjali Amla-Aloevera with Wheatgrass Juice (500 Gms) helps boosting the immunity.

This Republic Day on January 26, let us return to the original medicinal system – Ayurveda – and ensure that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is a reality.