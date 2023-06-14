Palghar: Woman Raped By Neighbour Under Pretext Of Showing Home, Took Obscene Photos To Blackmail Her

Representative Image |

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 29-year-old married woman on the pretext of showing his home in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, said police on Wednesday. The accused also took some obscene photographs of the woman and based on that, he threatened the survivor of making them viral and threatened to kill her husband as well, police said.

Following the survivor's complaint, Achole Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Akash Vitthal Sankpal, under the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Accused and Survivor Knew Each Other

According to the police, the accused and the survivor both are known to each other for the last three years and are neighbours as well. Taking advantage of the same, the accused called the victim on the pretext of showing his home and raped her multiple times.

The accused also took her obscene pictures and threatened her of making them viral and raped her. He also threatened to kill her husband.

Woman Narrated Ordeal to Husband

Later, the woman narrated the ordeal to his husband after which the couple approached to the police and filed a complaint. After registering a case, police arrested the accused and presented him before the court from where he was sent to Police custody, said police.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: 2 held for repeatedly raping neighbour in Ghatkopar

Two Arrested for Repeatedly Raping Neighbour in Ghatkopar

In another incident that took place in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, two individuals have been apprehended for the repeated rape of their neighbor. The survivor, who lived in close proximity to the accused, suffered from multiple instances of sexual assault. Prompt action by law enforcement led to the arrest of the perpetrators, ensuring their removal from society.

The survivor, residing in the same locality as the accused, was subjected to a series of horrific sexual assaults. The two neighbors, whose identities have been withheld, took advantage of the survivor's vulnerability and repeatedly perpetrated the crimes. The continuous nature of the assaults intensified the trauma experienced by the survivor, causing immense distress and anguish.