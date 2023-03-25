Palghar: Villagers decide to socially boycott families who opt for underage marriages

Palghar: Many villages in Wada and Vikramgad talukas of Palghar district have decided to socially boycott families who have opted for child marriages of their family members. This is a social pressure built to discourage child marriages in this part of the rural area of the district.

Child marriage customary in Tribal communities

Child marriages are customary in the rural part of the Palghar district which is mostly seen in tribal communities. Child marriages result in early pregnancy which ultimately leads to malnutrition and other social problems. The villagers of Wada and Vikramgad taluka have decided to boycott families who have opted for child marriages

SP Balasaheb Patil has initiated “Jansavad Abhiyan” which is an initiative to make awareness about the bad results of alcoholism, uncleanliness and other evil social practices. Many families in Khuded and Vijaynagar padas in Vikramgad taluka had taken an oath not to go for child marriages.

To put pressure on the bad custom of child marriages, the villagers have threatened social boycotting of families which go for child marriages.

