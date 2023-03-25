Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A special POCSO court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage.

Special public prosecutor Jagdish Chauhan said that the victim’s father lodged a missing complaint saying that his daughter went missing from her home in the wee hours of December 28, 2019, when her parents and kin were away from town.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused named Sunil Panwar, 27, is also missing from the same village. An FIR was registered against the accused over suspicion. Upon locating the mobile location, the victim was rescued from Dewang village of Gujarat on February 10, 2022, and the accused was arrested. Victim revealed that the accused had promised to marry her but sexually exploited her multiple times.

After hearing the case and witnesses and evidence produced by police, the special Pocso court of Sushant Huddar held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and slapped him with a fine of ₹1,000.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Student arrested for dumping fake currency notes in Gwalior