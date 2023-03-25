Madhya Pradesh: Student arrested for dumping fake currency notes in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior youth arrested for trying to use fake currency notes in market | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student was arrested for allegedly trying to dump fake currency notes in Gwalior on Saturday. Police recovered fake currency worth Rs 1450-- including 7 notes of denomination 100 and 15 notes of 50.

The arrested accused, during preliminary interrogation, has told the police that he got these notes form a friend. The police have now launched a search for the friend of the arrested accused.

The youth has been identified as Rahul Singh, originally a resident of Bhind district. He is studying in Gwalior and lives in a rented room in Ghosipura area.

Traders of the Maharaj Bade area under Kotwali police station had informed the police that a young man was trying to use counterfeit notes in the market. Acting on the information of the traders, the police reached Maharaj Bade and took a 19-year-old youth into custody.

Police on the lookout for the friend who gave the notes

Gwalior CSP Lashkar, Siyaz KM said, “The detained youth told the police that he is originally from Bhind district and is studying in Gwalior. His friend has given him these notes. He has confessed to being aware of the notes being fake.”

He also added, “The quality of the recovered notes is very poor. These notes have been extracted from a normal printing machine. The accused said that he was in need of money and his friend gave him these notes saying that they can be easily used in the market. We are looking for the accused’s friend”.