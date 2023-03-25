 Palghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat belts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat belts

Palghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat belts

Four travellers moving towards Mumbai on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 had a narrow escape when the SUV toppled near the accident point which caused the death of Cyrus Mistry.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
The mangled remains of the Toyota Fortuner | FPJ

Four travelers moving towards Mumbai on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway had a narrow escape when the SUV toppled near the accident point which caused the death of Cyrus Mistry. All the passengers survived as they all had worn seat belts.

Driver lost control and dashed a container

A Toyota Fortuner SUV owned by Vimal Maitalia was driven by his driver on March 23. The car had four passengers in it when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed a container near Dhanivari near Kasa in Dahanu taluka.

This accident occurred around 3 pm and the SUV toppled three to four times. All the passengers had a narrow escape and they suffered minor injuries.

The probable cause of the accident is overspeeding and the Kasa police are investigating the matter. The awareness of wearing seat belts has saved the lives of accident-prone vehicles.

Read Also
WATCH: Cyrus Mistry's car captured on CCTV moments before crash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat...

Palghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat...

Mumbai: Dharavi police inspector held for taking ₹40,000 bribe

Mumbai: Dharavi police inspector held for taking ₹40,000 bribe

Aaditya Thackeray reacts to CAG report on BMC corruption: 'People know our work, conduct inquiry in...

Aaditya Thackeray reacts to CAG report on BMC corruption: 'People know our work, conduct inquiry in...

Maharashtra: Gang impersonating NCB officers, staffers held in Akola, their car with govt logo and...

Maharashtra: Gang impersonating NCB officers, staffers held in Akola, their car with govt logo and...

Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces

Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces