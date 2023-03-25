Palghar: Narrow escape for 4 near Cyrus Mistry accident point, all passengers were wearing seat belts

The mangled remains of the Toyota Fortuner | FPJ

Four travelers moving towards Mumbai on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway had a narrow escape when the SUV toppled near the accident point which caused the death of Cyrus Mistry. All the passengers survived as they all had worn seat belts.

Driver lost control and dashed a container

A Toyota Fortuner SUV owned by Vimal Maitalia was driven by his driver on March 23. The car had four passengers in it when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed a container near Dhanivari near Kasa in Dahanu taluka.

This accident occurred around 3 pm and the SUV toppled three to four times. All the passengers had a narrow escape and they suffered minor injuries.

The probable cause of the accident is overspeeding and the Kasa police are investigating the matter. The awareness of wearing seat belts has saved the lives of accident-prone vehicles.