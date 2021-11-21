e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 313 more deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases at 347
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

Palghar: Two cops shifted pending departmental enquiry into harassment allegations

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

A departmental enquiry has been ordered against two officials of Palghar Police in Maharashtra against whom allegations of harassment were raised following which they were shifted from Mokhada police station, police said.

The enquiry has been ordered by Palghar Superintendent of Police (rural) Dattatreya Shinde, as per an official release.

It said various complaints were received against the two police sub-inspectors from representatives of public and common people, including taking money by giving threats.

Tribals from Mokhada had last week staged a protest outside the Mokhada police station, 91 km away from the district headquarter

ALSO READ

Shocking! Man killed after tiff on local train in Mumbai Shocking! Man killed after tiff on local train in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:23 AM IST
Advertisement