Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide | FPJ (Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major development following the death of a 13-year-old Class 6 student who was allegedly forced to perform 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school, the Waliv Police have arrested the teacher accused of administering the punishment.

Forced to Do Sit-Ups Despite Being Physically Weak

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, 55-year-old Sikandar Bhagirath Gaud, his daughter Kajal a student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School, Sativali was punished by her teacher, Mamta Yadav, on November 8, 2025.

Despite knowing that Kajal was physically weak, the teacher allegedly instructed her to carry her schoolbag and perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

Health Deteriorated After Excessive Strain

The FIR states that the excessive physical strain caused severe body pain and swelling in her lungs, which progressively led to breathing difficulties. Kajal’s condition worsened over the next few days.

She was treated at multiple local hospitals before being shifted to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, where she died on November 14.

Teacher Booked Under BNS for Culpable Homicide

Based on the father’s complaint, Waliv Police have booked the teacher under: Section 105 of the BNS – Culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 75 of the BNS – Cruelty towards a child

The case has been registered, with PSI Hanif Sheikh overseeing the investigation.

Investigation Underway

Police said further inquiries are underway to determine the extent of negligence and the sequence of events that led to the student’s death.