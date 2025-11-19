 Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide

Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide

The FIR states that the excessive physical strain caused severe body pain and swelling in her lungs, which progressively led to breathing difficulties. Kajal’s condition worsened over the next few days.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide | FPJ (Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major development following the death of a 13-year-old Class 6 student who was allegedly forced to perform 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school, the Waliv Police have arrested the teacher accused of administering the punishment.

Forced to Do Sit-Ups Despite Being Physically Weak

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, 55-year-old Sikandar Bhagirath Gaud, his daughter Kajal a student of Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School, Sativali was punished by her teacher, Mamta Yadav, on November 8, 2025.

Despite knowing that Kajal was physically weak, the teacher allegedly instructed her to carry her schoolbag and perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

Health Deteriorated After Excessive Strain

The FIR states that the excessive physical strain caused severe body pain and swelling in her lungs, which progressively led to breathing difficulties. Kajal’s condition worsened over the next few days.

She was treated at multiple local hospitals before being shifted to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, where she died on November 14.

Read Also
Palghar Shocker! Class 6 Girl Dies After Being Made To Do 100 Sit-Ups For Coming Late To School In...
article-image

Teacher Booked Under BNS for Culpable Homicide

Based on the father’s complaint, Waliv Police have booked the teacher under: Section 105 of the BNS – Culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 75 of the BNS – Cruelty towards a child

The case has been registered, with PSI Hanif Sheikh overseeing the investigation.

Investigation Underway

Police said further inquiries are underway to determine the extent of negligence and the sequence of events that led to the student’s death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder...

Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Receives ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Jan Aarogya Gaurav Puraskar’...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Receives ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Jan Aarogya Gaurav Puraskar’...

Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag; Commuters Report Heavy Rush At Stations | Video

Mumbai Metro Line 1 Faces Technical Snag; Commuters Report Heavy Rush At Stations | Video

Thane: FIR Filed Against Trainer For Cheating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage; Relatives Also Booked

Thane: FIR Filed Against Trainer For Cheating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage; Relatives Also Booked

Palghar Jewellery Heist Cracked; 5 Arrested Near Nepal Border, Stolen Gold And Silver Worth ₹3.28...

Palghar Jewellery Heist Cracked; 5 Arrested Near Nepal Border, Stolen Gold And Silver Worth ₹3.28...