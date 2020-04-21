Palghar Sadhu Lynching: How BJP tried to communalise the incident

The Palghar mob-lynching has shocked the nation. Videos that show three individuals, including a 70-year-old, being beaten to death with sticks by an angry mob have now gone viral. Recently, the Palghar Police took to Twitter to announce that 110 people have been arrested.

Now, it must be mentioned that the incident was first reported on Friday April 17. The outrage however began almost two to three days later, when the incident caught the attention of officials and politicians at the national level. This seems to have been triggered at least in part by a video of the incident that appeared on social media two days after the brutal incident.

When the news first broke on TV on the 17th, no political or social activist reacted on it. Despite its horrific nature, it was viewed as a simple, run of the mill crime story by almost everyone. It must be mentioned that Maharashtra has faced some incidents of mob-lynching or mob-beating on the suspicion that victims are thieves in the past too – which might have helped normalise this incident.