Palghar mob lynching: Congress alleges BJP using incident to defame MVA

Mumbai: The brutal mob lynching where three men were killed in Palghar district has already become a political hot potato in the state and nationally. Opposition BJP has termed this as a failure of law and order and demanded resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the ruling Congress has blamed that BJP is indluging in blatant communalisation of the issue.Congress emphasised that BJP rules the village local body where the incident took place.

Praveen Darekar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and BJP leader has demanded a CBI inquiry along with the HM's resignation.

“ The brutal killing of two Sadhus and their driver in the presence of police is shocking and worrying. Police remained a mute spectator during the incident. This shows they were under someone's pressure. Hence, to ensure independent inquiry, the case should be handed over to CBI,” demanded Darekar in a press statement.

He tried to visit Palghar to meet the Collector however was disallowed due to inter-district travel ban. However in his letter he stated, “ Police should have tried to prohibit and stop the mob to commit such incidence.”

Meanwhile, Congress slammed BJP stating that UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah's call to CM Uddhav Thackeray was nothing but an attempt to defame the MVA government.

“In the Palghar district, lynching of three by a group of people is strongly condemnable, but Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to politicize and communalise it,” said spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

“Last year, two lynching incidents occurred in the Palghar district. A similar incident took place in Dhule and also in Pune. Why did the then Chief Minister & Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, not resign? ,” questioned Sawant.