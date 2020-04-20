Coronavirus in Mumbai: 2 BMC disaster control room staff test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, two staff members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 24/7 disaster management control room have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corporation said in a letter.

"Two employees working in the control room have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the control room is completely functional and it also has a back up facility based in Parel," a BMC spokesperson said.

Sources told PTI that one of the staffers is a resident of Dharavi and the other one lives in central Mumbai.

Sources said control room staffers were tested earlier for the virus but the procedure may be repeated after these two people tested positive.

"The control room has 55 direct hotlines for direct communication with fire brigade, railways, police and other agencies, besides live feed from 5000 CCTV cameras across the city. It also takes care of the COVID-19 civic helpline," said an official explaining the critical role of the control room.

The letter further read that the staffers have now been divided into two groups to work efficiently.