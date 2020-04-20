Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar goes into self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar has gone into self-quarantine on Monday after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists.

Pednekar, along with her staff, will work from her home for the next 14 days and also the Mayor's bunglow is being sanitized.

"I was present during the check-up of the journalists. My driver's and my report is negative but some journalists whom I met in the recent five days have tested positive so I have decided to stop," said Pednekar.

"There is nothing to worry," she added.

