Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar goes into self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar has gone into self-quarantine on Monday after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists.
Pednekar, along with her staff, will work from her home for the next 14 days and also the Mayor's bunglow is being sanitized.
"I was present during the check-up of the journalists. My driver's and my report is negative but some journalists whom I met in the recent five days have tested positive so I have decided to stop," said Pednekar.
"There is nothing to worry," she added.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, 53 media persons, including repoerters, cameramen and photographers from Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Civic officials said they would be shifting all 53 to COVID critical centres (CCC) and keep them under observation. They will also carry out contact tracing.
The cases were discovered after 167 media personnel underwent tests at a special camp organised by the BMC. “Of the 167 samples of media people collected for coronavirus testing, 53 tested positive,” confirmed the BMC's health committee chairman Amey Gole.
Meanwhile, 2,268 people in the city have been tested positive for COVID-19.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)