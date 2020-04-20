Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Twitter calls for strict action after horrific video goes viral

On Sunday, Palghar Police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their anger. Twitterati also slammed the state government and police after which #PalgharMobLynching started trending on Twitter.

One user said, "Government should take strict action against this." Another user said, "Horrible to see the #PalgharMobLynching. The violence of the mob. The angst of the sadhu. The indifference of the cop."

Here's what netizens had to say: