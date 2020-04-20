Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Twitter calls for strict action after horrific video goes viral

On Sunday, Palghar Police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers, suspecting them as thieves.
While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their anger. Twitterati also slammed the state government and police after which #PalgharMobLynching started trending on Twitter.
One user said, "Government should take strict action against this." Another user said, "Horrible to see the #PalgharMobLynching. The violence of the mob. The angst of the sadhu. The indifference of the cop."
Here's what netizens had to say:
State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident. The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.
Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
