Palghar Sadhu lynching: Political blame game begins after BJP says home minister must resign, seeks CBI probe

Mumbai: Coronavirus was relegated to the backseat and the communal virus appeared to rear its ugly head in the state, following the lynching of three men, two sadhus and a driver, travelling by car from Mumbai to Surat by the residents of Gadchinchle village in Palghar district last week.

It has become the latest hot-button issue in the state's politics, with the opposing Bharatiya Janata Party crying itself hoarse in social media, terming the incident a failure of law and order in the state and demanding the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Praveen Darekar of the BJP, leader of the opposition in the legislative council, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case and said Deshmukh must step down as home minister. The brutal killing of two sadhus and their driver in the presence of police is shocking and worrying. As the police chose to remain mute spectators during this incident, it shows they were under pressure.

To ensure an independent inquiry, this case should be handed over to the CBI, said Darekar in a press statement. The incident has exposed the deplorable law and order situation in the state. Therefore, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should also immediately resign, he demanded.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rebutted the charges, saying there was no communal angle to the incident. He warned his critics (without naming the BJP) not to politicise the issue.

He announced that over 100 accused had been nabbed and five key people involved in the incident had been arrested. Nine minors had been sent to remand homes and a hunt was on for the other accused. He said the government would not spare anyone.

Further, in his web address, he reminded the BJP that lynching’s had also taken place in the state in the last five years. '‘Do not try to create misunderstandings. I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He knows there is no communal angle here. I told him we must search for all those fanning passions on social media. Those trying to inflame passions, must desist from doing so.