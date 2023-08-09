Palghar: Protests Erupt As Rajiv Gandhi Playground In Jawhar Damaged For World Tribal Day Event

Rajiv Gandhi Playground Jawhar | FPJ

The Rajiv Gandhi Playground in Jawhar is covered with sand, gravel and rock pieces which have damaged the natural surface of this playground. These materials are dumped in the playground to facilitate the program which is organised to celebrate World Tribal Day in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and others. This action by the organisers has caused irreparable damage to the playground and raised protests by the locals.

CM, DCM to attend the event

The World Tribal Day is planned to be celebrated at Jawhar’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Palghar district on August 9 on behalf of the state government. CM, DCM and many dignitaries are likely to attend this function.

With the forecast of rain, a huge waterproof tent is being constructed to make sitting arrangements for 6000 guests. Gravel, sand, rock piece aggregate and asphalt layer at some places are laid on the tent-covered area as well as the surrounding area for the convenience of the guest.

The Rajiv Gandhi playground has been used by the locals for cricket, volleyball and athletics events since 1997. The corporation level, taluka level and zonal level athletic meets are held in this very playground. The Adivasi project office also organises sports events for the school's students in their jurisdiction on this playground.

The main stage platform for the function is constructed on the cricket pitch which has damaged the main cricket playing surface. A layer of about 1.5 feet of stone and gravel which is surfaced with asphalt is placed on the ground to make a car way for the dignitaries. The tent area which is planned for 6000 guests is spread with sand, and gravel and topped up with plywood. The playground which is in about five acres of land is largely damaged due to this event.

Challenges to maintain the playground

The playground which was in use since 1997 was redeveloped and named Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in 2003 which has a mini stadium. The hilly terrain and heavy rainfall of Jawhar have posed a big challenge to maintaining the topsoil surface of this playground which is being maintained by Jawhar Municipal Corporation.

The people of Jawhar have protested to the organisers about the damage to this playground. The organisers should have opted for another available venue was the voice of the protestors.

