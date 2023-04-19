Palghar: Over 2-hour power outage due to grid overload, citizens suffer in scorching heat

Representational image | Power Grid

Due to overload, four 400 KV power grid input lines tripped, resulting in a complete power outage for more than two and a half hours in the Palghar Rural district, including the industrial area of Tarapur MIDC. At 1.55 pm, the power supply was disrupted in Palghar Gramin district, which comprises Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas, as a result of the input power lines tripping. The overload was caused by some failures on the Pune Kharghar Power lines, leading to the auto tripping of power grid lines supplying power to the Palghar Rural district.

The power failure had a significant impact on the routine of industries, commercial establishments, and households. The entire Palghar Rural district experienced temperatures ranging from 38°C to 40°C during the outage. Power was fully restored at 4.25 pm, almost two and a half hours after the outage began.