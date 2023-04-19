 Palghar: 21 injured as bus collides with truck in Varle village
The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured persons was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said.

The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.

The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck, the police said. 

