Palghar: 16-year-old boy drowns in abandoned stone quarry, body recovered after 30-hour search

A 16-year-old boy enjoying his vacation and easing out of the summer heat went swimming in an abandoned stone quarry which turned into a death trap for him. After a search mission of more than 30 hours, the dead body of the deceased was recovered.

Rohan's friends after disappearance raised alarm

There are many abandoned quarries along the hilly terrain of Boisar Chilhar Road. In one such water-filled quarry in Khuttal village in Boisar East part of Palghar Taluka Rohan Kavate along with a few friends went swimming on the evening of April 16. The jump of Rohan from the edge of the quarry surface in the water some 15 feet down proved his last appearance. His friends, after knowing about the disappearance of Rohan, raised an alarm for help.

Various agencies started the search operations. The body of the deceased was recovered at the night at 9:30 pm on April 17. The last rituals were done today after the post-mortem.

The said quarry is 25-30 feet deep and had catered the supply of stones for the quadruplication work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The quarry is abandoned by the land owner without any safety measures and villagers including women make use of water in this quarry for bathing and washing clothes and water for animals.