 Palghar: District administration plans scheme fair to benefit 75,000 beneficiaries
Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
The Palghar district administration has announced plans to organize a scheme fair that will provide benefits from over 137 central and state government schemes to 75,000 targeted beneficiaries.

The fair is being held to commemorate 75 years of independence in India and will be organized at various levels throughout the district, with registration taking place at Common Service Centers (CSC). Given Palghar's large geographical area, the fair will be held in Jawhar, Dahanu, and Palghar, with the administration fully prepared to meet the target during the last week of May.

