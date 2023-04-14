Palghar: Minor boy saved from drowning at Kelwe Beach

Palghar: A minor boy, who was on vacation in Kelwe, was saved from drowning by a group of loyal youth on Tuesday, officials said. The incident has again raised concerns about the safety of Kelwe Beach.

The boy was on vacation

Neel Patil, a resident of Vile Parle, had come to his native for a vacation along with his mother and two classmates. The three classmates, along with Neel’s mother and cousin went to Kelwe in the evening. While the mother was offering prayers in the temple the trio got in the seawater.

The trio was unaware of the tides, and the water dragged them into the sea. Two of them managed to move out of the water and informed Neel’s mother about the incident. Soon, an alarm was raised and lifeguard Harkesh Tandel rushed for help.

The local youth along with his team of seven members, who render services of speed boat and beach bikes, plunged into the sea and saved the boy.

Safety at Kelwe Seashore is a concern

The safety at Kelwe Seashore is a cause of concern. Six youngsters from Nashik drowned on Mar 3, 2022, and four from Nallasopara drowned on June 4, 2018.

The maritime board has created an obstacle of sandbags for a few meters in the sea to avoid erosion of the soil due to tides. This has caused cyclic movement of the water current which leads to drowning. The locals have been demanding corrective action to be taken.